Binduri Curfew Renewed Amid Rising Tensions Linked to Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, has extended a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Binduri Township and surrounding areas following a deadly attack that left one man dead and heightened fears of renewed violence tied to the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

Effective April 27, 2025, the curfew prohibits movement between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am, with additional bans on motorcycles, tricycles, and carts locally known as aboboyaa.

The measures, enacted via executive order on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council, aim to curb escalating insecurity after assailants fatally shot a man near Atuba, a suburb of Binduri Central, before setting his body and motorcycle ablaze. While authorities have yet to confirm the motive, preliminary assessments suggest ties to the resurgent Bawku chieftaincy crisis, which has fueled sporadic clashes over traditional leadership claims for decades.

In a statement issued April 26, the Interior Ministry urged community leaders and residents to “exercise restraint” and pursue non-violent avenues for resolving grievances. The directive also imposes a total prohibition on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons, with specific emphasis on men wearing smocks a garment sometimes exploited to conceal weapons. Violators face arrest and prosecution, underscoring the government’s hardened stance against unrest.

The attack occurred hours after Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno met with Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, pledging neutrality and professionalism in security operations. The visit followed a petition by the Kusaug Youth Association alleging misconduct by some officers deployed to the region. Meanwhile, the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) condemned the violence, demanding increased security presence in Binduri and stricter enforcement of motorcycle restrictions. The group also pressed Binduri MP Mahmoud Issifu to prioritize constituency safety.

These developments highlight the fragile interplay between localized disputes and broader regional instability. Despite repeated curfews and disarmament orders, enforcement gaps and historical grievances continue to challenge peacebuilding efforts. The renewed focus on mobility restrictions reflects a tactical shift to disrupt the logistics of violence, though critics argue such measures risk alienating communities if not paired with inclusive dialogue. As national and traditional leaders navigate this complex landscape, the Binduri case underscores the urgent need for coordinated strategies that address both security and underlying socio-political tensions.