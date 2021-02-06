Mr Abdulai Abanga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Binduri constituency in the Upper East Region said his main aim is to develop his constituency as the second MP to win the seat on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, the Binduri lawmaker noted that the last time NPP won the seat was in 2008 and so the electorate gave him the opportunity with the belief that he will bring development to their doorsteps.

He said, “Binduri for some time now was Governor by the NDC and the last time NPP won a seat was in 2008, it means a lot to me and believe my people have in me, so I owe them a lot.”

“I was elected to represent the people of Binduri, help to represent them well, lobby to bring development to their doorsteps.

Binduri as you know is a deprived constituency, as one of the rural constituencies, people are generally poor and so we lack a lot of social amenities, like good drinking water, good roads, lack of health facilities, education facilities among others.

So I was elected with the hope that I can lobby and get the attention of the central government to support them with those key issues so that we can also have a better life.” He stressed.

Mr Abanga also commended District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Ayinga Yakubu Abagre for his support throughout till now, “ Yakubu is a friend, a brother we work together and I can confirm that I have a fantastic working relationship with him and the whole party in the constituency, the constituency chairman, and all the executives I can say about 98 per cent we all work together as a family and that was the reason why we won the election.”

“We were all singing from the same hymn book like the Christians will say. Together we complemented each other, we worked extra hard and that is why we were able to secure the victory.”

It is always NDC that so for us to be able to win the seat we needed to be able to put in extra effort, we needed to work so hard, we needed to work as a team and that is exactly what we did and by doing that God blessed us to the victory.” He added