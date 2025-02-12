Biney Takes the Helm at SSNIT Amid Sweeping Restructuring

In a move that underscores ongoing efforts to revitalize Ghana’s public sector pension system, President John Mahama has appointed Kwesi Afreh Biney as the new Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

Biney’s appointment comes on the heels of the dismissal of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, whose leadership since April 2024 had become mired in controversy and internal discord.

The leadership shake-up does not stop with Biney’s appointment. Alongside him, Adam Sulley has been named Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits—a clear signal of the administration’s intention to overhaul SSNIT’s operations. The restructuring also saw the termination of contracts for three deputy director-generals, a move that further emphasizes the drive to streamline the institution. Notable among the dismissed officials are Kwame Adu-Darkwa, Juliana Kpedekpo, and Nana Serwah Bonsu Amoako.

This latest reshuffle is part of a series of high-profile changes at SSNIT. Just last year, in a similar bid for reform, former President Nana Akufo-Addo removed Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang from the post of Director-General, replacing him with Osafo-Maafo—a decision that led to a cascade of resignations and reassignments within the trust. Among those affected was Michael Addo, then Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration, whose departure, along with the transfer of Pearl Nana Ama Darko to the Ghana Revenue Authority, raised serious questions about internal stability.

Under Biney’s leadership, SSNIT is expected to tackle key pension and social security reforms that are critical to the financial well-being of millions of Ghanaians. Observers note that the timing of these changes could not be more crucial, as the institution continues to play a central role in safeguarding retirement benefits amidst evolving economic challenges. Stakeholders and policy experts alike are watching closely, hopeful that this new chapter will restore confidence in SSNIT’s management and set a course for more efficient and transparent operations.

While the impact of this leadership transition remains to be seen, the appointment of Kwasi Afreh Biney represents a decisive step in addressing longstanding issues within the trust. With a fresh team at the helm and a renewed mandate for reform, the coming months will reveal whether these sweeping changes can secure a more stable and prosperous future for Ghana’s pension system.