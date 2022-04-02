Bini Islamic Primary School Old Boy Donates To Alma Mater

Mr. Baba Sulemana old boy of Bini Islamic Primary School has donated school items worth GHS 5,716.00 to the School in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

The items included, three marker boards, 300 exercise books, six ceiling fans, big pens, 60 pencils, technical drawing books, quantity of Maths set, two footballs , quantity of erasers, Cash of gh¢500.00 to fix the ceiling funs amongst others.

Mr Sulemana who presented the items to the Yendi Municipal Assembly deputy Coordinating Director Mr. Abdul –Rahaman Ibrahim said the school started in 1996 at Bini by school for life with a pavilion as the school classroom block.

He said since then the school had not had any new classroom.

He indicated that he donated the items for others to emulate especially the part student of the school and appealed to the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Ghana Education Service to help put up a three classroom block for the school.

Mr. Sulemana who is also a General Manger of TA-HA enterprises said the school has no urinal and toilet for the school children.

In his welcome address the Headteacher of the School Mr. Nurudeen Mustapha expressed his appreciation to the old boy for his connation and said the school had an enrolment of 234pupls made up of 115boys and 119girls

He appealed to the parents to provide the children with school uniform and sandals.

Mr. Abdul–Rahaman Ibrahim GES Deputy Coordination Director of the Assembly who received items on behalf of GES reminded them that whoever refused to children his school will live to regret because education was important.

He said government alone cannot do everything and it is for them is support the government.

Mr. Alaru Yussif Assistant Director School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) indicated that before a child could have interest in learning he or she must have good environment.

He said the items will help in the teaching and learning especially text books the three marker boards, the footballs for games.

He said the kindergarten (KG) is housed in a shed which is not good for the little children and appealed to the assembly and the government to put up three classroom block for the school.

He appealed to the parents to provide their children their needs for learning and feed them well before going to school to help them learn well.

Mr. Yakubu Fuseini assembly member for Kushegu electoral area said such a donation has never been done in his electoral area Mr. Yakubu appealed to the assembly, Ghana education service, the member of parliament help the school with a computer laboratory.