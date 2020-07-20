German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and U.S. company Pfizer announced Monday an agreement with Britain to supply 30 million doses of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The vaccine candidate currently in development would be delivered in 2020 and 2021 once it got regulatory approval or authorization, the companies said in a joint statement. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the terms would have been based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses.

“This agreement is a testament to our shared goal to have millions of doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 available before the end of the year,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pfizer, in the statement.

The latest vaccine candidates are currently undergoing clinical studies and are not approved yet for distribution anywhere in the world.

“This agreement is part of our commitment to address the pandemic by creating a global supply,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. Sahin said that the two companies are in “advanced discussions with multiple other government bodies and hope to announce additional supply agreements soon.”

Two of the companies’ four investigational vaccine candidates have recently received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This designation was granted based on preliminary data from early studies that are currently ongoing in the U.S. and Germany as well as animal immunogenicity studies.

If the ongoing studies and clinical trials were successful, Pfizer and BioNTech would be ready to seek regulatory approval as early as October 2020. The companies currently expect to manufacture up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, according to the statement. Enditem

Advertisements