BioNTech to apply for approval to use its Covid jab in kids 5 to 11

The German company BioNTech is to apply for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, jointly developed with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, for use in children aged between 5 and 11 years, chief executive Ozlem Tureci said.

“Over the weeks ahead we will submit the results of our study on 5-to-11-year-olds to the authorities worldwide and apply for approval for this vaccine for these age groups, here in Europe as well,” Tureci told Der Spiegel news magazine in remarks published on Friday.

She said the company, based in Mainz in western Germany, had begun preparing production of the vaccine for children, which is the same as the one used for adults but will be administered in smaller doses.

BioNTech is currently evaluating data on younger children aged from just six months, with the results to be presented by the end of the year.