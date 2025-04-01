BiQSKIL Unleashes Authentic Ghanaian Vibes with “Like”

Groove to the infectious beats of BIQSKIL’s latest single, “Like”! This authentic Ghanaian Asorkpor track is a masterful blend of up-tempo rhythms, catchy hooks, and feel-good energy.

Featuring the talented Dherry Bwoy, “Like” is a collaborative showcase of some of the best of Ghanaian music. With production credits going to Network, this song is an attest to the country’s thriving music scene.

“Like” is an enjoyment-filled anthem that’s perfect for getting you in the mood for a night out or a fun-filled gathering with friends. The song’s upbeat tempo and carefree vibe make it impossible to resist the urge to move your body.

BIQSKIL is a Ghanaian rapper and singer, living abroad. Although he might not be close to the nation as of now he’s not missed in representing Ghana wherever he may be. “Like” is a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian music and anyone looking to add some excitement to their playlist. So go ahead, press play, and let the infectious energy of “Like” take over!