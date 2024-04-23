Birds Identified As Agents Of Waste Plastic Disposal

Findings conducted by a journalist, James Kweku Baako, who invented roofing sheets out of waste plastics in 2001 have shown that birds are now agents of waste plastics disposal.

Mr. James Kweku Baako, the Central Regional Correspondent for TV Africa and News Ghana, noted that birds like crows now feed on oily polythene bags instead of fruits and insects. As a result, these birds dispose of the plastic waste they have eaten in an attempt to excrete waste.

He cited vegetation at places like the Esi Sutherland Park in Accra and elsewhere in the country as a place where such excrements are found.

Mr. Baako noted that polythene waste quite apart from polluting the atmosphere endangers the lives of the scavengers.

Speaking to our news team on why he did not pursue his dream of manufacturing roofing sheets and canoes from waste plastics, Mr. Baako disclosed that although former Ministers of Trade and Industry, Mr. Kwamina Bartels and Alan Kyeremanteng, promised to help in setting up a factory for him, they could not honour their words. The situation has rendered him incapable of pursuing his dream as an inventor since then.

According to Mr. Baako, he granted an interview to GTV and Joy FM after the Central Fair 2001 and the launch of ‘Operation Chase The Plastics’ at the Accra International Conference respectively during the regime of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

James Kweku Baako noted that he was nearly involved in a car crash while going to the Ministry of Trade and Industry to meet Mr. Micore who was in charge of his business proposal. In light of this, he abandoned the idea of becoming an entrepreneur to pursue his Bachelor of Arts in Communication at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. “Working as a journalist will help me spend some time putting resources together to bounce back to my manufacturing business in due time,” he indicated.

Mr. James Kweku Baako, a native of Edena Amisano in the Central Region, called for concerted efforts from all well-meaning Ghanaians in the fight against the waste plastics menace because most species, mammals and birds according to researchers are being killed slowly by waste plastics. These same plastics are agents of pollution on the nation’s serene beaches.

He identified statues, roofing sheets, miniature canoes, blocks for building, preservative oil, and the like as possible benefits of the waste plastics.