Birim Central MCE commends Essam community for school toilet

Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commended the people of Essam for constructing a six-seater toilet facility for the L/A Primary School.

She said it was refreshing to see the community members identify their needs, make decisions and implement them to enhance their living standards.

Madam Adu, who made the commendation during a presentation of items at Essam, said the gesture helped reduce the government’s burden.

The Municipal Assembly, together with Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, presented 20 bags of cement and a packet of roofing sheets to support the project.

Madam Christiana Nyamekye, the Assemblywoman for Essam electoral area, expressed gratitude to the donors for appreciating the community’s effort.

In a related development, Nana Sakyi, “Odikro” of Essam, has released a portion of land to the Assembly for the construction of a Community Health-based Planning Services (CHPS) Compound.

The Member of Parliament assured them of assisting in the construction of the CHPS Compound, saying, “Every town under Akim Oda Constituency deserves its share of the national cake.”