The Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate has held its annual performance review session with a call on health workers to intensify their efforts in educating the populace on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Madam Victoria Adu, Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who made the call during the meeting said it was important that the health directorate extended its relentless effort in health promotion and sensitisation against the coronavirus.

She encouraged health workers to help in explaining to the public the importance of the national vaccination exercise, which had started in several parts of the country.

Also speaking during the 2020 Annual Performance Review in Akim Oda, Mr James A. Avoka, Birim Central Municipal Health Director, gave the assurance that nurses and other health workers would do their utmost best to sensitise the public on the exercise.

He noted that a health system without assessment, analysis, and evaluation could not be in good standing.

Mr Avoka added that the Birim Central Health Directorate has had a holistic assessment from its sister district, Birim North District Health Directorate.

He said the sister district directorate assessed the Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate on several areas that included a reduction in morbidity and mortality.

It also examined its capacity in intensifying prevention and control of communicable diseases, enhancing efficiency in governance management, and ensuring reduction in HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections.

During the evaluation, it was indicated that the prevalence of anaemia in pregnant women at 36 weeks of gestation was high while institutional maternal mortality recorded good improvement.

Also, the average revenue per Out Patient Department patient was low while the proportion of Internally Generated Fund spent on personal emolument was improved.

Percentage of encounters with injection prescribed reduced and completeness of reports by health facilities had been timely as compared to the previous years.

It was then recommended that the Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate should continue its pre and post-data validation meeting organised every month.

It should also ensure that reports on meetings are written and filed.

It was further recommended that there should be strict adherence to rules regarding the prevention of infections.

All staff were encouraged to desist from initiating malaria treatment without testing.