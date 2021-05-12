healthcare
The Child Health Promotion Week, established in May 2004 and celebrated across the country, is underway at the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, to ensure the protection of children from all diseases.

The Week, which commenced on May 10, will end on May 14, 2021.

Ms Theresah Nyamekye, the Birim Central Municipal Health Promotion Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Akim Oda, said the celebration served as a sustainable means of improving the health of children to avoid child morbidity and mortality.

She said to mark the Week and taking into account the COVID-19 protocols, the Health Directorate had rolled out measures such as growth monitoring, immunisation, health talks at Out-Patient-Department (OPD) and all service delivery points.

Other measures are radio discussions on nutrition and breastfeeding, and the use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets among others to protect children.

“All sub municipals and communities are celebrating the week in various health facilities,” she said.

Ms Nyamekye assured caregivers and the public that health services were being provided in a safe environment, taking cognisance of all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Municipal Health Directorate would climax the celebration at Akim Aboabo where health officials expect to see an increase in essential preventive care for children under five years.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

