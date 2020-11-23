The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has inaugurated the 2020 Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) for Birim South district to ensure peace before, during and after the upcoming elections.

The 10-members committee is made up of representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Youth Groups, Ghana Police Service, Persons With Disability (PWDs), Electoral Commission (EC) and Traditional Authorities.

Mr Yaw Somuah, Birim South NCCE Director said, the committee was tasked to monitor and report cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the elections such as biased media reportage, defacing of posters, campaign violence and declaration of election results by political parties and their supporters.

Nana Kofi Badi II, the representative of the traditional authority, admonished the youth groups to be circumspect in their utterances during the electioneering campaigns to prevent violent situations in the run-up to the elections.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Philip Nketia, Akyem Swedru District Police Commander said, four hotspots had been identified in the area and needed security measures put in place to ensure a peaceful election.

Representatives of the political parties pledged their commitment to ensure a smooth election before, during and after December 7.