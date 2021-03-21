The Biriwa Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute has commended the Government, some individuals and stakeholders for the continued support in the training of the youth to acquire vocational skills.

Mr Amegbor Samuel Kwashie, the Institute Manager, lauded the collaborative team work of the stakeholders to ensure the growth and development of the school.

The government, Mr Kwashie indicated, was undertaking the construction of an administration block, a library, storage, a 650-capacity boys’ and girls’ hostel, as part of its efforts to retool vocational institutions.

There is also the construction of eight new workshops and the refurbishment of eight existing workshops and twenty classroom blocks and the provision of teaching and learning equipment.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts to retool vocation training institutions. We are grateful that this change has come in our favour and I must say this retooling is a dream come true to uplift the image of the school,” he stated.

“We are equally grateful to some individuals. Mr Asamoah Boateng, for instance, has been very supportive to the school in various ways,” he said, adding that a donation he made had complemented equipment at the catering department.

He said Mr Asamoah Boateng, who is the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority, recently donated cash of GHC15,000, which was used to purchase 17 gas burners for the catering department of the Institute.

Mrs Ophelia Mensah-Hayford, the current Mfantseman MP, donated 10 sewing machines and four streets lights to the Institute as her commitment towards Technical Vocational, Education and Training (TVET).

Presenting her items to the school, the MP reiterated her commitment to continuing the long-standing partnership established by her predecessor and husband, the late Mr Ekow Kwansa Hayford.

Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, the Executive Director of the NVTI, had also provided start-up kits for some graduates of the Institute, which Mr Kwashie said was the right way to support graduates of NVTI to make use of the acquired skills.

He expressed gratitude to Nana Kow Bonko V, Chief of Biriwa and Mr Kingsley Kenneth Asuman, the MCE of Mfantseman for their immeasurable support.

The Institute’s Manager, therefore, called on past students, philanthropists, donor agencies and friends of the Institute to help raise the standard of the school to help train more people.

He said the school still needed some equipment at its Motor, Vehicle and Mechanic department, Wielding as well as the dressmaking departments.

He also mentioned inadequate furniture and computers for the teaching and learning of ICT.