Birthright-GH supports underprivileged teenage pregnant girls

Birthright-GH, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has donated classified items to support vulnerable teenage pregnant girls and teenage mothers in the Madina Market, and Abutia Agove Health Centre in the Greater Accra and Volta Regions respectively.

The items included; baby diapers, wipes, socks, baby harts, clothes, face shield, blankets among others.

As part of the initiative, Birthright-GH also sensitized students of some Junior High School in the two regions on effects of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) to bring positive change in their lives.

Mrs Doris Adom Asante, Executive Director, Birthright-GH speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the donation formed part of the organization’s 17th anniversary of making positive impact in the lives of needy teenage pregnant girls and mothers.

She said over 5,000 deprived mothers and pregnant girls in the country benefited from their outfit; as it had supported several institutions including; hospitals, educational institutions, and other social groupings.

The foundation has also supported teenage girls who had experience unplanned pregnancies and provided guidance and love for them.

Mrs Asante said through their “Hopeless to hopeful” programme, the organization provided intensive counselling for the teenage girls to access their situation and explore available alternatives to ignite hope and love into them.

She added that, the girls were then trained in entrepreneurial skills to equip them with significant employable skills to make them economic viable and supported in creating jobs for themselves.

Mrs Asante said, the beneficiaries who wanted to return to school were supported to further their education.

She said the organization was geared towards providing accurate information and knowledge that would empower pregnant girls and teenage mothers to make informed decisions about their lives and called on them to take advantage of their foundation to cater for themselves.

Mrs Asante said the foundation had set up a pregnancy resources centre where anyone concerned about unplanned or untimely pregnancy could find help saying that, “we provide confidential help to distressed teenage mothers, pregnancy assistance, provide babies and maternity clothes and a lot more”.

Birthright-GH in the past supported the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, with assorted items to assist the mission to provide medical and child healthcare, and nutrition services to newborn babies and their mothers.

Mrs Asante said Birthright-GH which worked under the general theme: “We love them both,” provides wide range of services to women facing unplanned pregnancies with pregnancy counselling, alternatives to abortion, and help create workable plans for the future.

She said “as an organisation we are against abortion and therefore ready to help abandoned babies by donating and paying their hospital bills”.