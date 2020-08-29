Legendary Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei has released the highly anticipated music video featuring the Borla Bird rapper, Medikal.

The song which has had so much social media buzz for the past few weeks is finally here and after listening and watching the video, we believe it was worth the wait.

This new joint between Bisa Kdei and Medikal talks about the good side of life, where all you have to do is have fun and don’t allow no negativity to ruin your life.

Music lovers can seek solace in this new single as they overcome their worries and the need to enjoy life.The video was directed by Yaw Skyface and it features “Dancegod” and other great female talents.

The new song is part of Bisa Kdei’s upcoming fourth album which features top international artistes.

The duo have in the past composed tracks including “Distant Relationship” and “For You” which made airwaves in the country and this new song would fascinate music loving fans.