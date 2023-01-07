Bisa Kdei engages British High Commissioner

At the United Kingdom in Ghana event on Thursday, Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei met with Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana.

The Diaspora Engagement New Year Event saw numerous astute individuals across the creative arts sector network with one another to seek new ways of enhancing bilateral relations.

Bisa Kdei, one of the program’s guest artists, had the opportunity to share his ideas with the diaspora community about how to grow Ghanaian music in the United Kingdom and vice versa.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the event, he said the engagement was strategic and a fruitful one as he looked to improve as an artiste.

“First of all, the event was fun, especially hanging with some members of the diaspora, and I have learned new things during my interactions with them, which hopefully will help me improve my craft,” he said.

When asked about when he would drop his new album, Bisa Kdei stated that the album was ready and would be released in the coming weeks with some exciting features.

“My fans should watch for my album because I have got a lot of surprises for them, and it will certainly be one of the best he has released thus far,” he said.