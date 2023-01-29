Bisa Kdei hosts fans and top industry players at “Original” album listening party in UK

Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei has successfully staged the listening party for his fourth studio album, titled “Original,” in the United Kingdom.

The one-off listening party held at the Cafe Koko in Camden was attended by top UK music industry players including Eddie Khadi, Adesope, Nomanoms, and DJ Paek as well as representatives from Sony Music, Universal Records, YouTube, Nikita. Apple Music, Spotify. Imuller. Blacklist. Guap Magazine and the Grammy Academy.

The listening party allowed music fans to hear the album, which saw Bisa Kdei collaborate with some of the best musicians on the African continent, including Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay.

During the listening party, the multi-award-winning Highlife musician revealed that he had been working on this project for over three years and was overjoyed to finally release it.

“This music project was monumental, and I am grateful to all artistes who featured on it and made it reality. I wanted fans to explore the versatile aspect of my craft, and I am already thrilled with the feedback,” he said.

He also announced plans to stage an album tour around the world with his musical band in his quest to grow Highlife music.

Bisa Kdei has already released the “Next Chapter” video off the “Original” album, which addresses issues pertaining to early career setbacks and success chalked up in his 10-year music reign.

The “Original” album since its release a few days ago has racked up impressive streaming numbers, as it was the third-most streamed album on Audiomack earlier this week.