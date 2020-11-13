Multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei is putting Ghana on the map as he has been featured in the upcoming Christmas Hollywood movie titled “Jingle Jangle”.

The movie produced by American record producer John Legend and directed by renowned American playwright David E. Talbert would debut on Netflix come this weekend.

Bisa Kdei was recruited as one of the musical composers of the movie together with the likes of Usher Raymond, John Legend, Phillip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and Michael Diskint.

Bisa Kdei’s hit single “Asew” was carefully curated in this movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” which is creative and a groundbreaking musical film.

Popular American actor Forest Steven Whitaker starred as an old man in a movie which promises lots of fantasies.

According to sources, it took over 20 years for producers and directors to plan this movie.

Our Christmas just got better with “Jingle Jangle” and Bisa Kdei is indeed taking Highlife music to the world.