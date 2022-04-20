Bisa Kdei lights up Darling Street Carnival in Kwahu

The “Darling Street Festival” held in Obomeng, Kwahu witnessed some thrilling performances from some top Ghanaian musicians.

Bisa Kdei who performed on the second day of the street carnival treated audiences with some stunning stagecraft.

Having performed some of hit songs including “Mansa”, “Odo Carpenter”, “Asew”, “Azonto Ghost”, among others, the Highlife musician lit up the festival with a thrilling performance which lasted over 30 minutes.

Sensational female songstress Sefa also had her turn on stage with some memorable performances with music lovers jamming to her songs.

The “E Choke” hitmaker showcased her dancing and musical prowess on stage receiving positive feedback from the massive numbers gathered at the carnival.

The Darling Street Carnival was powered by GMR Industries in collaboration with Stunnas Multimedia.

This year’s Kwahu Easter festivities has witnessed very tight security with Police and Military visibility in the Kwahu town.

Source: Simon Asare