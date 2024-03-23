Bisa Kdei Unveils Heartfelt Single “Medaase” on His Birthday

Multiple award winning singer Bisa Kdei has gifted fans and music lovers a special treat on his birthday today, 19th March, by releasing this great masterpiece titled “Medaase,” which translates in English as “Grateful”.

This heart touching song expresses how grateful Bisa Kdei is, and how he keeps winning even in times that everyone doubted him, in a storytelling.

“Medaase” is a song that celebrates life, blessings and acknowledges every hustle that has led to this beautiful moment.

As Bisa Kdei marks another year of life and musical excellence, “Medaase” is a summary of his wish to fans and music lovers out there