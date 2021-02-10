American Christmas Netflix film “Jingle Jangle” has made the shortlist for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Bisa Kdei’ whose “Asew” remix was used as a soundtrackon Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has had three mentions which includes Makeup and Hairstyle, Original Song and Original Song.

Other movies leading the pack with three mentions include David Fincher’s Mank, Disney’s Mulan.

The full Oscar nominations will be announced, with these categories whittled down to five final nominees each, on March 15, and ABC will air the 93rd Annual Academy Awards live on April 25.

Notably, Bisa Kdei’ssoundtrack on the “Jingle Jangle film has already received a nomination for the 2021 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP)Awards.