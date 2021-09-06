Bisa Kdei’s timeless ‘Jwe’ hit song generates new challenge for Instagram and Tiktok users

Despite being released in 2016, Bisa Kdei’s hit single has generated a new challenge for millions of Tiktok users around the world.

The ‘Jwe’ song has been the centre of trends with many users creating some fascinating videos on the app.

Celebrities around the world including Stefflon Don have all joined the challenge with some intriguing dance moves.

The ‘Jwe’ has racked more than 10 millions streams across various digital platforms and has topped music charts in Ghana.

Bisa Kdei who has numerous hit singles to his credit has been the limelight for Ghanaian Highlife music over the past years.

Bisa Kdei has been dominating numerous new portals over the past days after he met with top Hollywood David E. Talbert and his spouse Lyn Sisson Talbert on his next project.

You can watch some of the video challenge here:

https://www.instagram.com/reels/audio/2170116526561211

Source: Simon Asare