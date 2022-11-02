Bisa launches Premium Mobile Healthcare Service

The need for immediate and impactful healthcare provision has never been more pressing in this time and age since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only are people in search of easier and faster ways to receive healthcare but also do so within their convenience.

With this in mind, Bisa Technologies created Bisa App to deliver timely responses to its user’s health inquiries and concerns. More recently, the app has taken a bigger turn with Bisa Premium — designed to improve its user’s experience.

What is the Bisa App?

Bisa Health App is a mobile application that provides a digital platform for its users to interact with doctors at any time about their health conditions or inquire about medical expert advice concerning their health concerns and needs from the comfort of their homes.

In this era of rising mobile technology, the Bisa Health App aims to be the frontiers of telemedicine not only in Ghana but Africa with regards to information dissemination in disease prevention and control and also connecting patients to doctors through the use of technology.

Why pay for a premium?

Bisa Heath App has been in existence for years, however, in a bid to improve user experience and achieve its timely goals, Bisa has decided to launch a premium service within the app.

With Bisa Premium, users can schedule video consultations with specialists and also request for text consultations for an amount to receive prompt responses. Additionally, users can tailor content, including articles and health tips, on the app to suit their preferences.

More with Bisa

Aside from the benefits that come with Bisa Premium, the average Bisa App user gets to enjoy amazing healthcare packages. From health articles on various topics to booking lab test appointments with labs near you, to even finding COVID-19 vaccination centers.

What’s more exciting is that with a tap of a button you can relay your health concerns to a doctor who gets back to you in less than 24 hours with working solutions.