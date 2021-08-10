BISEC honours first Headmaster

The Board of Governors, Management and Staff, in collaboration with the Students Representative Council (SRC), year 2021of the Bibiani Senior High Technical School (BISEC), have honoured the memory of its first Headmaster.

The late Mr. Isaac Kofi Dontwi became the first Headmaster of BISEC, on its establishment in January, 14th,1966, and laid a solid foundation upon which his successors built towards the growth and development of the school, earning it the accolade, “Great BISEC”.

The school erected a BUST of the late Mr Dontwi to honour his achievements, during his over eight years of service to the school.

Welcoming participants to the unveiling ceremony, Mr Stephen Dandey, Headmaster of BISEC, paid glowing tributes to Mr. Dontwi’s Administration and subsequent ones for growing the school from an initial 15 boys, to the current population of 2192 made up of 1320 boys and 872 girls.

He also thanked all stakeholders for their individual and collective contributions to bring the school to its present status.

The Headmaster used the occasion to make a passionate appeal for support to improve upon infrastructures in the school, and also equip the Visual Arts Department with Porters wheels, as well as a Regimental Band for the school Cadet.

Professor Isaac Kwame Dontwi of the Department of Mathematics, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a son of BISEC’s first Headmaster, thanked the school on behalf of the family for the honour done his late father.

He described his father as a great teacher and leader who impacted positively on his native Agona Bobikuma in the Central Region, and the entire Ghanaian society.

Professor Dontwi pledged to collaborate with KNUST, to help BISEC students make appropriate course choices in their educational and career ambitions, to enable them to become responsible citizens of the country.

The function was chaired by Nana Bonyah, Chief of Sefwi -Adiembra and Atipimhene of the Anhwiaso Traditional Council.