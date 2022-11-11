Bishop Adonteng Boateng nominated for Volunteer Service honorary award in US

Bishop John Adonteng Boateng , founder of Divine Word Ministries, has been nominated for an honoree award at this year’s U.S. President Volunteer Service Awards.

The awards scheme organised under the auspices of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation will take place on December 2, 2022.

The scheme seeks to acknowledge changemakers in American society who take positive actions within their respective communities.

The highly respected spiritual leader has been chosen as one of these astute individuals to receive this honour.

Thus, he has been recognised for his important role in positively impacting the lives of people.

Bishop Adonteng Boateng, who is an International Police Chaplain in the United States, is the only black man with the courage to bring the community and the Police together.

The renowned preacher has over the year’s embarked on social responsibilities to feed and clothe the homeless in the United States.

He has over the year’s changed the lives of numerous young individuals by offering them scholarships to study in top Universities in America.

The President’s Volunteer Service Awards will be held at the Hilton Long Island in New York, with other changemakers to be honoured.