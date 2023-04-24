Bishop Adonteng commissions ultra-modern orphanage home for the underprivileged

Bishop John Adonteng Boateng, founder of Divine Word International Ministries, has commissioned an ultra-modern orphanage home for widows, orphans, and other underprivileged people in society.

The “Divine Privileged Home,” located in Kasoa, is expected to house over 200 underprivileged people as they kick-start a life of hope and offer them respite from their plights.

At a well-attended ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, the project was officially commissioned, with a fund-raiser held to support the underprivileged who would move into the facility.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bishop Adonteng, who is a recipient of the U.S. President Volunteer Service Award, stated that the insurgence of the coronavirus has worsened the plight of orphans and widows in the past few years and that he was poised to do something for them in these difficult moments.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused economic difficulties around the globe, and Ghana was not spared either. Even children who still have their parents alive struggle to get something to eat.

“But the question is, how do those who have lost their parents get something to eat? This is something I have always had on my mind, and I decided to build this orphanage to help the needy in society,” he said.

According to the U.S.-based preacher, he has always had a vision of investing in children who are underprivileged so that they will become good future leaders.

“As a preacher, my work does not end by making prophetic declarations but by going out there and helping people who are underprivileged and giving them hope by giving the best of care,” he stated.

Otumfuo Twafohene, Baffour Opoku Agyemang II, and the Life Patron of Divine Privileged Home, in his address, lauded Bishop Adonteng for being thoughtful about the underprivileged.

Opoku Agyemang II described Bishop Adonteng as a compassionate person and a person with a golden heart, considering the venture he had decided to undertake by helping these people.

He stated that the idea of giving a new life to the less fortunate in society demonstrated that Bishop Adonteng was a good person and asked God’s blessing on his life.

Opoku Agyemang II urged Bishop Adonteng to extend his philanthropic tentacles across the country and urged corporate Ghana and astute individuals to support him in his endeavours.

Some dignitaries who attended the commissioning of the Divine Privileged Home Ho include former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan, Group Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, Chief Executive of EIB Network Bolay Ray, and Accra Major Elizabeth Sackey, among others.

The ceremony also witnessed enthralling musical performances from some of Ghana’s finest gospel musicians, including Obaapa Christy, Great Ampong, and Empress Gifty.