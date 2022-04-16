Bishop Agyinasare says Jesus’ death signifies victory in Christians

Bishop Dr Selassie Agyinasare, Pastor at the Perez Chapel International, says the death of Jesus Christ signifies victory for Christians in whatever challenges and troubles they are going through.

He said the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ was an assurance that in all difficulties, Christains would come out victorious.

Bishop Agyinasare was preaching at the Perez Chapel International’s Good Friday Service in Accra on the theme, “The Mystery and Power of the Cross.”

The Good Friday Service formed part of the Church’s week-long convention to commemorate the Easter period.

Bishop Agyinasare admonished Christians not to give up during difficult times, saying, “God will evaluate you above all your challenges.”

He explained that the mystery of the death of Jesus Christ was that what was supposed to bring shame rather brought glory to him.

“They thought by crucifying Jesus, they were bringing shame and death on him, however, he was rather exalted in glory by the death,” he said.

Bishop Agyinasare encouraged the Church that whatever evil had been planned against her would turn out good for them, just as the death of Jesus Christ brought him glory.