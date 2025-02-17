Bishop Amoako and Wife Rearrested Over Fatal East Legon Crash

Fresh charges have been brought against Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, in connection with the tragic car accident in East Legon that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

This development comes after an earlier decision to drop charges against the couple and a third accused individual—a decision that has since been reversed, leading to their re-arrest.

The charges relate to the fatal accident involving their son, 16-year-old Elrad Salifu Amoako, who was driving without a license at the time of the incident. Elrad, the son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako—the Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International—was sentenced on December 19, 2024, to six months in a senior correctional center after pleading guilty to eight charges, including two counts of manslaughter. Reports indicate that while driving the family’s Jaguar F-Pace Sport, Elrad, along with a friend, was recklessly showing off the car’s speed when they collided with a black Acura carrying the victims.

In the aftermath of the accident, Bishop Amoako, his wife, and Linda Bonsu Prempeh—a sales assistant—were arrested and charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive. All three pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on October 16, 2024. Although authorities initially decided to drop the charges, new evidence and mounting public pressure have led to the reinstatement of the case and the re-arrest of the Amoakos.

This twist in the legal proceedings underscores the ongoing scrutiny of the incident and the wider issues of unlicensed driving and accountability. Legal experts and community members alike are watching closely, as the case not only brings into question the actions of those directly involved but also highlights systemic challenges within the regulatory framework governing road safety.

As the investigation deepens, the re-arrest of Bishop Amoako and his wife signals that authorities remain determined to pursue all leads. The renewed legal action may shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the East Legon crash and could pave the way for stricter measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.