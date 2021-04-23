The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, immediate Past Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana, is rallying support for his successor, the Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante as he begins his term.

Dr. Paul, also the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, completed his two-year term of office as the Chairman of the Council on Wednesday April 21, 2021, and handed over office to Prof. Mante who is also the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Dr Boafo said: “As I bring my two-year term as the Chairman of the Christian Council to an end, Prof. Mante, a very good friend and I know that he is also capable and will steer the affairs of the Council and lead the Christian body to higher heights. 2

“I pray that we all give him the support that I received so that together, the Church will continue to be the conscience of the nation.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Boafo entreated Prof. Mante to develop a bigger heart, love, and patience for Ghanaians and the Church of Christ especially as the position was very demanding.

“The rest I think, we will have to do them in chambers when we meet on how he can also steer the affairs of the Council. But I would say that the work is demanding but with God in the vessel, he will always smile at the storm,” he said.