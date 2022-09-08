Bishop Dr Boateng’s 67th anniversary week celebration launched

A week-long celebration has been launched in Tamale to mark the 67th ministerial anniversary of Bishop Dr David Kimble Boateng, Founder and General Overseer of the Christ Intercession Church (CIC).

The celebration also formed part of the 80th birthday of Bishop Boateng, and it is to highlight his contribution to the development and spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the Northern Region.

Activities lined up for the celebration include series of evangelistic outreach campaigns aimed at reaching out to the lost with the message of salvation and reconciliation to God.

Bishop Dr Boateng, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the celebration is in recognition of God’s guidance and faithfulness on his life and ministry over the period.

He said: “God has demonstrated His mercy over my life by choosing me to serve in His vineyard in this part of the country.”

He added that “From a poor orphan to an alcoholic, God has used me to reach out to many people across the world with the message of peace, salvation, joy and redemption.”

Bishop Dr Boateng, a retired teacher, first started the “The True Church of the Holy Spirit in 1988, with an initial membership of eight, and later renamed the church as Christ Intercession Church.

The church now has a membership of over 300 in regular attendance with a striving educational institution of about 800 students.

He admonished young ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ to eschew selfishness and embrace the spirit of service, determination, truthfulness and total commitment to the word of God to fulfill the purpose of God in their lives.

He said “Christians need to know that long sufferings, persecutions and tribulations are part of the price in serving God. Seek God’s interventions always.”