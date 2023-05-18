Bishop Dr. Richard Akyeaw urges mothers to train children to become god-fearing and responsible adults

Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International, has advised mothers to train their children for them to become god-fearing and responsible adults in future.

He said motherhood was not just about biologically giving birth to populate the world but an obligation of sacrificing, caring for and mentoring one’s children to become successful in life and relevant to society.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw gave the advice at a special church service dedicated to celebrating mothers on the theme: “Mothers of Faith” at the Living Grace Sanctuary, Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He entreated mothers to be available always to teach their children about societal ethics and courtesies.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw stated mothers must dutifully stop pampering children because that could lead to their destruction and render particularly whatever life investment made in them wasteful.

He urged women who had not yet given birth to biological children to wait for God’s time and continue to have strong faith in the Almighty God for “miraculous babies” but not to go through any other means contrary to the Word of God in seeking for children.

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw alluded to the scripture that Sarah, Abraham’s wife by faith had strength from above to conceive and gave birth to Isaac in God’s own time.

He declared: “The God we serve who is the same yesterday, today and forever is still a miracle working God.”

The cleric advised mothers to become “praying mothers” and pray to shape the destinies of their children because “only God is a destiny changer.”

Bishop Dr. Akyeaw admitted motherhood was challenging but for the sake of the children’s future, everything possible and rightful needed to be done to protect and guarantee their success.

He said some mothers though, might not live to see and enjoy the fruits of their labour today, their grandchildren and the future generation might benefit from that, and their names and virtuous deeds would never be forgotten.