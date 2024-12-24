Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako Involved in Five-Vehicle Accident in Accra

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the renowned Ghanaian cleric and founder of Alive Chapel International, was involved in a five-vehicle collision near Tesano-Papaye in Accra on December 24, 2024.

Reports from Yen News indicate that while the accident resulted in significant damage to all vehicles involved, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described Bishop Amoako assessing the damage to his vehicle following the incident. The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the authorities.

The incident was widely covered on social media, with CITI FM tweeting, “BISHOP SALIFU AMOAKO’S VEHICLE WAS AMONG FIVE INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT NEAR TESANO-PAPAYE. NO INJURIES WERE RECORDED, BUT ALL CARS SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. THE CAUSE IS YET TO BE DETERMINED. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.”

See video of the incident below:

This accident comes on the heels of a deeply distressing event involving Bishop Amoako’s family. Just days before the crash, his 16-year-old son was sentenced to six months in a juvenile detention center after being convicted of manslaughter and driving without a license. The charges stemmed from a fatal accident in East Legon, which tragically claimed the lives of two 12-year-old girls.

As a prominent religious leader in Ghana, Bishop Amoako’s family has been under intense public scrutiny, with the recent incidents raising important discussions around road safety and legal accountability in the country.