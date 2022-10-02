Bishop Emmanuel Botwe urges Ministers of the Gospel to be faithful

The General Overseer of the Christian Faith Church International, Bishop Emmanuel Botwe, has urged Ministers of the Gospel to make every effort to serve the Lord faithfully.

He said God required from every steward, an honest and sincere spirit which every servant in the Lord’s vineyard must uphold till the very end of time.

He was speaking at a retirement service organized in honour of Lady Reverend Mrs Felicia Opoku who retires from active service as a pastor of the church for the past 30 years.

The Presiding Bishop said: “Retirement is not the end, rather it is to help one relax from hard work; it does not mean one has finished, there is still fruitfulness in old age.”

The event, held at the Prophet Botwey Cathedral of the Church in Takoradi was graced by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Ministers of the Church, friends, and family members, as well as members from the stations she had served.

He indicated that old age was inevitable and admonished ministers of the gospel to let their lives be productive even when on retirement.

Bishop Botwey described Reverend Felicia Opoku as humble, honest, loyal, faithful, kind, prayerful and very passionate about reaching out to lost souls.

Reverend Felicia Opoku was gratified by the love and support received from the pastorate and the body of Christ during her tenure.

“Until Jesus Christ comes to take all of us to heaven, we should all serve the Lord faithfully and with all our strength with the gifts God has endowed us with,” she stressed.

She was the National Coordinator for the Faith Women Movement (FAWOMO) and Associate Pastor of the Effiakuma Branch of the church until her retirement.