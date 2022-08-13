Bishop expresses concern over “get-rich quick” attitude among the youth

The Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of Ho Catholic Diocese, has expressed concern over the “get-rich quick” attitude of the youth and urged them to commit to hard work for a successful life.

He said the growing phenomenon among the young people made them unable to critically reflect on their chosen path of enterprise that would propel them into godly living.

He said identifying societal challenges could also serve as key for good business ideas and start up for the youth.

He said: “Church is rich with so many opportunities to network, but it is interesting to note that we promote division and lone ranger businesses which do not succeed.”

He, therefore, urged the youth to critically study the societal concept of doing business and build up their skills towards merging the two worlds.

Most Rev Fianu, in an address during the second Ho Diocesan Youth Congress, said among the critical issues confronting the church and society, in the developing world, especially Africa, was self-reliance and employment for the youth.

The four-day event attended by over 600 youth from all the 30 parishes in the Ho Diocese was on the theme: “Catholic Youth and Entrepreneurship; a backbone of self-reliance and employment.”

Most Rev Fianu said the greatest point for the youth starting their own businesses was the ability to identify the challenges confronting society.

He said Catholics valued the right and duty to participate in society, working together for the common good and well-being of all, especially the poor and the vulnerable.

He said although at the heart of entrepreneurship was the personality of the individual, who was daring enough to take the necessary risks, starting a business was full of exciting challenges and potential learning opportunities gained from the risks that came with it.

“Understanding these unique obstacles may prepare you as professionals to handle them if you encounter any as you start a business. My greatest concern for you today is the single most important factor which forms the tap root of entrepreneurship, that is self-management or self-discipline.”

He advised the youth to resort to working in teams as they start their businesses for the common good of society so they could also steer their business to success.

Mr Dennis Appiah-Sasraku, General Secretary, Ghana National Catholic Youth Council (GHANCYC), said through the “Ghana Cares Obatanpa” programmes and under the auspices of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the GHANCYC Small Enterprise Initiative Support, which targeted young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 to 35 years, was opened this year.

He said over 1,340 applications across the country were received under the Initiative of which majority were young Catholic entrepreneurs with an amount of GH₵60,000 shared among 19 beneficiaries.

Mr Appiah-Sasraku said the training of youth in the Catholic faith could not be overlooked as the dwindling numbers of faithful leaving the church continues to increase over time as seen in the 2020 National Housing and Population Census.

He urged the youth to take advantage of the Council’s New Integrated Catholic Youth Formation Programme (NICYFOP), which was hinged on thematic areas of faith formation, growth and maturation, and skills development.

Mr Fred Adzakpa, Ho Diocesan Youth Council Chairman, said the theme was chosen in response to current socio-economic challenges Ghana faced of which the Catholic community was part of.

He said the Catholic youths were currently undergoing various forms of skills training in the parishes to equip them with relevant skills for the job market, which was an important step in addressing the issue of youth unemployment.

Mr Adzakpa said the Council was ready to partner with government institutions, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organizations and individuals to enable them to expand their skills training modules, most especially in Agribusiness, software development and networking.

He said they also intended to continue with the advocacy against drug abuse and the threat of LGBTQ++ among the youth.