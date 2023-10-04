Bishop Herman College wins the first edition of the National STEM Plastic Waste Competition

Bishop Herman College in the Volta Region has emerged as the best-performing school at the maiden National STEM Plastic Waste Competition for Catholic Senior High Schools (SHS) in Ghana.

The school emerged victorious out of 12 SHS that competed in two-round national finals of the competition, a quiz and plastic waste project presentation, in Accra.

It had 20 points followed by St John’s SHS with 18 points and Holy Child SHS,17 points, placing second and third, respectively.

The school was presented with a cup trophy, medals and certificates.

All the 12 participating schools at the finals were also presented with medals and certificates of participation.

The competition, organised by the Catholic Education Unit together with the Korand Adenauer Stiftung and other partners, created a platform for the students to develop innovative projects to tackle the plastic waste menace.

At the national finals, the students first participated in a STEM quiz and then did a presentation on their STEM plastic waste projects.

Contestants from the Bishop Herman College developed a project that generated gas fuel through the burning of plastic waste.

Master Sandy Selikem Danso, one of the students from the school, said they were providing alternative sources for gas fuel through the disposed plastic waste.

He said the recognition had inspired them to continue the project after school.

Madam Araba Ahima Bentum, General Manager, Catholic Schools Ghana, said the aim of the competition was to address the plastic waste menace through the youth, especially students.

She said she was impressed with some of the projects and was hopeful they would attract investors.

Madam Bentum urged the students to continue to perfect their projects to the benefit of their schools and society.

Dr Joseph Agyapong-Darmoe, Director of Programmes, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, said the programme also intended to develop the creative skills of the students.

He said it was to enable them to become problem solvers and innovative thinkers.