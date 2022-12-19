Bishop Kwasi Gyamfi congratulated for his Election to the presidency of GCBC

The leadership of Bono Regional coordinating council led by the Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has congratulated Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi for his election as the new President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

In a working visit to congratulate the new President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference at his office in Sunyani, the coordinating Council assured the Bishop of their unflinching support and corporations to make his presidency a remarkable one.

Accompanied by the Bono Regional Coordinating Director, Mr. Andrew Okumah Nawil and the protocol officer of the Coordinating Council, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene said “It is with great pleasure that I extend heartfelt congratulations on your election as President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The Bono Minister, said she was confident that with Bishop’s strong foundation of not only a rich professional background but also a profound pastoral experience, he will be able to rise to the enormous responsibilities that lie ahead of him.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene further assures the Bishop of her office support saying, “As we strive towards a common goal of promoting human dignity and peace in our Region and the country as a whole, I for my part, will ensure that you receive the necessary cooperation from my Ministerial functionaries falling under your jurisdiction.”

“On behalf of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, I once again congratulate you Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi this new position and I trust that you will use your many gifts with generosity and faithfulness to serve God and to lead Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and beyond”. She concluded.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi thanked the Minister and the coordinating Council for the support and prayers and assured them that he will work hard to bring glory to the church and the region.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi was elected as the new President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference few weeks ago at their Annual Plenary Assembly held at Donkorkrom Vicariate in the Eastern Region.

He replaces Most Reverend Philip Naameh, who served two consecutive terms of three years as the Conference’s episcopal head.

The Catholic Diocese of Ho, Most Rev Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, was also elected as the new Vice President.

He also takes over from Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle of the Cape Coast Archdiocese.