Bishop Sam Owusu Advises Mahama to Stay Focused on Vision Amid Various Stakeholder Advice

Peace Ambassador Bishop Sam Owusu, Senior Pastor and Overseer of Pottersville Church International, has urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to stay focused on his vision and the promises outlined in his manifesto, despite the influx of advice from various stakeholders.

Bishop Owusu emphasized the importance of Mahama resisting the temptation to deviate from his goals, which include economic transformation, job creation, and good governance. The incoming administration’s plans, such as implementing a 24-hour economy strategy, restoring trust in governance, and promoting local participation in critical sectors like banking, finance, and agriculture, are at the heart of his manifesto.

The peace ambassador also drew a lesson from the current administration’s challenges, particularly the controversy surrounding the National Cathedral project, which has been criticized for its cost—over $58 million—and its impact on national resources. He noted that President-elect Mahama must stay true to his commitment to deliver on his promises, including completing abandoned projects, establishing a Governance Advisory Council, and ensuring transparency and accountability.

Bishop Owusu emphasized that Mahama’s supporters, as well as the general public, have high expectations for his leadership. “By staying true to his vision and manifesto, Mahama can ensure that his administration brings about the positive change and improvement that Ghanaians are looking for,” Owusu said. “It is crucial for him to stay focused and committed, regardless of the myriad of advice he may receive.”

As Mahama prepares to take office, the call for unity of purpose and focus on the electoral promises stands out as a guiding principle for his tenure.