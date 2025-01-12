Bishop Sam Owusu Criticizes Manipulative Prophets, Calls for Discernment Among Christians

Bishop Sam Owusu, founder of Pottersville Church, has raised concerns about the growing trend of false prophecies and the questionable practices of certain self-proclaimed prophets who deliver messages without divine inspiration.

In a recent interview on Asem FM, the Bishop shed light on the tactics some individuals use to maintain their credibility, despite lacking genuine prophetic gifts.

“Not everyone who calls themselves a prophet has the gift of prophecy,” Bishop Owusu remarked. “Some know they haven’t heard from God but go ahead to make declarations.”

The Bishop went on to describe how some of these prophets manipulate circumstances when their predictions fail to materialize within the expected timeframe. “When these prophecies don’t come to pass as predicted, they work behind the scenes to manipulate circumstances to make them happen.”

Bishop Owusu explained that in an attempt to meet expectations, some prophets resort to extreme fasting or other efforts to “force” their prophecies to come true. This, he argued, is one of the main reasons prophecy has lost credibility in some circles, as people begin to question the authenticity of such claims.

He urged Christians to be vigilant and discerning, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between genuine divine messages and those motivated by self-interest or the pressure to remain relevant.

Bishop Owusu’s remarks have sparked renewed discussions about the role of prophets in Ghana’s religious community, especially in light of how prophecies often influence political, social, and personal decisions. He warned that these manipulative practices not only mislead believers but also harm the reputation of genuine prophets who are truly led by divine inspiration.