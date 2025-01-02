Bishop Sam Owusu Urges President-elect Mahama to Establish Ghana Economic Recovery Fund

In a prophetic message to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, Peace Ambassador Bishop Sam Owusu has called for the creation of a Ghana Economic Recovery Fund to help steer the nation’s economy toward recovery.

During a special address on December 31st, the Senior Pastor and Overseer of Pottersville Church International shared a divine vision with Mr. Mahama, urging him to take bold steps in restoring Ghana’s economic stability.

According to Bishop Owusu, the Lord has placed it upon his heart to suggest a strategic initiative aimed at economic revitalization. “Establish a Ghana Economic Recovery Fund, inviting over 1,000 high-net-worth individuals to invest approximately $1 million each,” he said, adding that the fund would serve as a vital catalyst for growth, generating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, especially among Ghana’s youth.

In his message, Bishop Owusu also encouraged the President-elect to work with investors to secure bank loans, facilitating the establishment of businesses that will create jobs and stimulate long-term economic progress. This collaborative approach, he believes, will not only boost recovery efforts but also strengthen the collective responsibility between leaders and citizens.

Bishop Owusu’s message stressed the deep connection between Ghana’s economic prosperity and the well-being of its people. He called on the incoming leadership to be guided by wisdom, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to national development.

“May your leadership be guided by wisdom, compassion, and a deep commitment to the nation’s growth and development,” he added, offering prayers for divine guidance as Mahama embarks on his journey to lead the country toward a brighter future.

As Ghana navigates complex economic challenges, Bishop Owusu’s proposal serves as a call for strategic, collaborative action to secure the nation’s financial recovery and prosperity.