Bishop Speaks Society celebrates 50th anniversary

The Accra Newtown African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church, Bishop Speaks Society, has celebrated its golden jubilee with a call on Christians to love one another and live as faithful witnesses of Christ.

Right Reverend Dr. Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop, A.M.E. Zion Church, Western West Africa Episcopal District, in his sermon on the theme, “Our Flocks and Enhancing Our Family Bond”, admonished Christians to have good relationships with one another to enjoy God’s grace and love.

“Our identity in Christ lies in our fellowship with one another. Our relationship reflects and enhances our identity. Our fellowship can be destroyed when we fail to love one another,” he said.

He said freedom in Christ meant that Christians have the will to act and love one another, adding that “fellowship in spirit enhances our health and family bond.”

The clergyman urged leaders to accord respect to their subordinates, stressing that positions should not give opportunities to lord power over others but use it to serve humanity.

Bishop Dogbe urged the Christian faithful to be positive-minded and avoid excessive criticism, instead offering suggestions for the growth of the church and the nation.

He advised Christians to eschew practices that destroyed family bonds, such as a lack of accountability, conditional love, excessive and unrealistic expectations, and secrecy.

“A healthy family is one that is safe and secure, just, nurtures, supports one another in times of trouble, listens and hears, and cares for one another,” he said.

Touching on the country’s economic challenges, he called for dialogue among stakeholders to find lasting solutions, assuring that there would be hope at the end of the tunnel.

He expressed concern about the politicisation of issues in the country, which was destroying the country, and called on all and sundry to approach issues with a sense of national interest.

He urged drivers to observe road safety regulations and avoid over speeding ahead of the festive season, appealing to the passengers to report any careless driver to the authorities for action.

Right Reverend Dixon Worlanyo Pomeyie, pastor-in-charge of A.M.E. Zion Church, Bishop Speaks Society, said the church was determined to serve the community with love, unity, and respect for peaceful coexistence.

He said the Society had attained 50 years because of God’s love and grace and pledged to continue to be focused on and loyal to God and the community.

It was founded on April 23, 1972, in one of the classrooms of West Africa Secondary School.

It was established by Reverend Sir George Zormelo, the then pastor in charge at Mamprobi, together with some members resident in Accra Newtown, to respond to the urgent need to save members from the inconvenience of traveling long distances to church as well as help spread the values of the Church within the Accra district.