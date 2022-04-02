Bishop T.D. Jakes Invites Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana Thursday, 31st March 2022, for Charlotte, North Carolina, in United States of America, and for London in the United Kingdom.

At the invitation of Bishop T.D. Jakes, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at this years International Leadership Summit, on Friday, 1st April 2022, a statement from the Presidency said.

Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit (ILS), formerly the International Pastors and Leadership Conference, has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders, and influential change agents with invaluable leadership insights.

After the event, the President will travel to London, where he will launch one of his government’s flagship tourism drive projects, dubbed “Destination Ghana”, and hold bilateral discussions with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and by officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 6th April, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.