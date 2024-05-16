Bishop Tackie-Yarboi donates medical equipment to Korle-Bu Neurosurgery Unit

Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Victory Bible Churches International (VBCI) Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, has donated four brand new monitors and brackets to the neurosurgery unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Donation which is in fulfillment of his pledge to the unit after his surgery in 2023, is aimed at addressing a pressing need at the neurosurgery unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

With these additional monitors, more patients can now be closely monitored after surgery, enabling the unit to potentially increase the number of operations it can perform at a given time and ultimately save more lives.

Fulfillment of pledge

Presenting the machines, Bishop Tackie Yarboi expressed his profound gratitude to the doctors and medical team at the neurosurgery unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who operated on him and said the gesture was both in fulfillment to his pledge and to say thank you for their dedication and commitment to saving lives.

“This donation is to fulfill my pledge to you and the unit for your selfless dedication to me during the surgery last year. I must say your work is very delicate and requires a lot of dedication,” the presiding Bishop of VBCI remarked.

“I am grateful once again for your attention to detail which ensured the success of the procedure. Thank you and God bless you for allowing your expertise to be used to save lives,” Bishop Tackie-Yarboi further remarked.

The renowned clergyman was hopeful the equipment would help save lives and facilitate the work of the medical team at the neurosurgery unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Profound gratitude

In his remarks after receiving the equipment on behalf of the Korle-Bu neurosurgery unit, Dr Bankah, the acting head of the neurosurgery department at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed his profound appreciation to Bishop N.A. Tachie-Yarboi and the entire Victory Bible Church International for the kind gesture.

He added that the new equipment addition to the neurosurgery unit will go a long way in supporting the work of the unit as they work to save lives daily. He urged other well-meaning Ghanaians to emulate the example of Bishop Tackie-Yarboi.

Profile of Bishop Tackie-Yarboi

Bishop Nii Nabi Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi is an esteemed clergyman, author, and teacher of the Bible, whose Ministry spans almost four decades. He is the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church International.

He is also the President of the Victory Christian College, a ministerial training school that provides training, mentorship, and ordination for Christian ministers. Bishop Tackie-Yarboi has also served as a member of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

The Ministry which started in Accra nearly 40 years ago, currently reaches millions in Ghana and overseas, including Asia, the Americas, and Europe. He also oversees hundreds of churches within and outside Ghana.

Tackie-Yarboi is recognized by his contemporary clergy and mentees as an authority on deep and uncommon topic areas of the Bible. He has authored many books, including “The Believer’s Mind”, “Dreams of the Night”, “Overcoming Depression”, “Why We Speak in Tongues”, “God’s Eternal Purpose”, “Heaven on Earth” and “Tyrant” (Sin as a Tyrant).