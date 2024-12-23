Bishop Titi-Ofei Urges President-Elect Mahama to Prioritize Merit and Competence in Government Appointments

Bishop Titi-Ofei, a distinguished Leadership Coach, Motivational Speaker, Entrepreneur, and Author, has advised President-elect John Dramani Mahama to focus on competence and merit in selecting individuals for his government.

Dear President John Dramani Mahama,

Few people in history are blessed with a second chance at leadership, and even fewer in a position as impactful as the presidency of Ghana. You have been afforded this rare opportunity-a privilege that carries immense responsibility. This moment is not just for politics but for purpose-a chance to reshape the future of our nation and to leave a legacy that will endure far beyond your time in office.

Acknowledge Success, Right Wrongs in Meekness

As you step into this chapter of leadership, do not demonize your predecessor. Acknowledge his successes and build on the foundations he laid where they serve the nation’s good. Where mistakes were made, correct them with humility and meekness, for leadership is not a competition but a service.

Let your leadership reflect unity, not division. Resist the urge to rewrite history to suit a narrative, and instead let your actions speak louder than words. Your ability to lead with integrity and fairness will heal divisions and foster trust among all Ghanaians.

Take Care of the Poor

The heart of a nation is found in the lives of its most vulnerable citizens. The struggling farmer in the north, the market woman battling rising costs, and the trotro driver stretched thin by daily expenses-they are all counting on you. Let the cries of the poor move your heart and guide your policies. Build systems that lift them out of poverty, not just through temporary relief but through sustainable opportunities:

Create jobs by creating an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, industrialization, and investment in both urban and rural areas.

Increase incomes by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthening the agricultural sector, and improving access to affordable credit.

Reduce poverty through targeted social interventions and by ensuring that economic growth benefits all Ghanaians, not just a privileged few.

Invest in healthcare that reaches remote villages and underserved communities. Champion education that empowers every child, regardless of their background.

Let your legacy be written in the lives transformed, the children educated, the incomes raised, and the communities revived. Ghana needs a leader who does not just hear the cries of the poor but acts decisively to improve their lives.

Prosecute Corrupt Officials, But Don’t Persecute Opponents

Ghanaians yearn for a leadership that is transparent, accountable, and fair. As you step into this new chapter, remember that the stain of cronyism, nepotism, and corruption tarnishes the legacy of even the greatest leaders. Take a firm stand against corruption by prosecuting those who misuse public funds-no matter how high their position. But let this be done with justice, not vengeance. Avoid the temptation to persecute political opponents under the guise of accountability, for that only divides the nation further.

Resist the urge to build a dynasty-build a nation instead. Surround yourself with competent, visionary individuals who will prioritize Ghana’s progress over personal gain. Remember, a leader is judged not by the wealth of his friends but by the wellbeing of his people.

Leave a Legacy, Not a Dynasty

Mr. President, this is your chance to write your name in the annals of Ghanaian history as a leader who prioritized the people over politics, integrity over influence, and God’s will over personal ambition. Leave behind policies and initiatives that will echo through generations, not just buildings and monuments that fade with time. Let your presidency be remembered for creating a Ghana that is more prosperous, more just, and more unified than ever before. Complete and Acknowledge Projects Started by Your Predecessor

Leadership is not about erasing the past but building upon it. If there are ongoing projects initiated by your predecessor that make economic sense and benefit the nation, complete them with diligence and give credit where it is due. Acknowledging the successes of those who came before you is not a sign of weakness, but of maturity and humility. It fosters unity, builds trust, and shows that leadership is about service, not competition.

Recruit from the Best, Not Political Apparatchiks

This is not the time for “jobs for the boys.” Surround yourself with the brightest, most capable minds Ghana has to offer, regardless of their political affiliations. Appoint individuals who will prioritize the nation over personal gain, competence over loyalty, and vision over politics.

Leadership is about building a nation, not a dynasty. Prove to the people that you value Ghana’s progress above all else. Let your appointments be a reflection of your commitment to excellence, not partisanship.

Serve God with This Opportunity

Leadership is not an accident-it is a calling. It is God who raises kings, and He has placed this mantle on your shoulders for such a time as this. “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it” (Psalm 127:1). You have branded yourself as a national builder, but never forget that the true foundation of any lasting legacy is faith in God and obedience to His principles.

Restore the National Day of Prayer, a reminder to our nation that we must seek God’s wisdom in all things. Let your decisions be rooted in faith and guided by principles of righteousness and truth. Seek God’s strength daily, for the challenges of leadership are many, but His grace is sufficient. Lead with compassion, fairness, and humility, knowing that in serving the people, you are ultimately serving God.

This second chance you have been given is not for you alone-it is for Ghana. Prove to the people and to God that you are a servant-leader, chosen for such a time as this. Seize this moment to serve, to uplift, and to glorify God.

Citizen Gideon Titi-Ofei