Bishop urges Christians to offer voluntary services to church

The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to offer voluntary services to the building of the church as a physical structure and a spiritual body of Jesus Christ.

He said Christians were called as individual members to offer sacrificial services to the church and communities they found themselves, adding Christianity was a call to show the love of Christ to the world through service.

He admonished Christians to avoid petty complaints about what God did for other people and concentrate on their respective assignments as children of God.

Right Reverend Tong was delivering a sermon during Sunday church service in Tamale on the theme: “The Serving Community.”

He noted that Apostle Paul, the biblical character’s letter to the Philippians as contained in the Bible, outlined the essentials of offering of the disciple as one of faithful witnesses and demonstration of mutual love.

He said Christians often thought that they deserved more from God because of how much they had contributed to the work of the church or how long they had been in the church, adding “Service has to do with commitment, to give out without comparing what we give or do with others.”