Bishop who prophesied death of Shatta Wale remanded

Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah of Newlife Kingdom Chapel, who allegedly prophesied that Charles Nii Armah, aka, Shatta Wale, a dance hall King will be shot on October 18 this year, has been remanded into Police custody.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, Bishop Appiah, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic.

The court presided over by Mrs Helen Ofei Ayeh, adjourned the matter to October 25.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, opposed to bail based on Section 95(5) of the criminal and other Offences Act.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey said there were portions of the case that were yet to be investigated, hence, the grant of bail could affect investigations.

According to him, the accused person had thousands of followers, which meant that he was influential and that when granted bail, he could go granting interviews to people, including the media.

The prosecution also said there was no evidence before the court that he was sick.

“The safety of the society is at stake and the interest of society is bigger than that of an accused person. The right of an accused person is not absolute and not bigger than that of the society,” he added.

Mr Martin Kpebu, counsel for Bishop Appiah, prayed for bail, saying,he (Bishop) was unwell.

Mr Kpebu said the Bishop had fixed place of abode and that he would not interfere with Police Investigations when granted bail.

Shatta Wale, in a Facebook post, said his alleged shooting incident was occasioned by the prophecy.