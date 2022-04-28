Bitcoin approved in Central African Republic as legal tender

Bitcoin has been approved as legal tender in the Central African Republic (CAR), making it the second country to have adopted that after El Salvador.

The adoption came about as lawmakers voted unanimously accepting it as legal tender.

This was revealed in a statement from the CAR presidency which stated that the move puts CAR “on the map of the world’s boldest and most visionary countries.”

CAR

Reports have it that people in CAR live in poverty despite its vast mineral wealth whilst others are in fears that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could make it easier for criminals to launder money, and that they are environmentally damaging because they use so much electricity to generate.

In 2019, just 4% of people in CAR had access to the internet, according to the WorldData website. The internet is needed to use any cryptocurrency.

The country currently uses the French-backed CFA franc as its currency, along with most other former French colonies in Africa.

Some see the adoption of Bitcoin as an attempt to undermine the CFA, amid a contest for influence over the resource-rich country between Russia and France.

“The context, given the systemic corruption and a Russian partner-facing international sanctions, does encourage suspicion,” French analyst Thierry Vircoulon told the AFP news agency.

CAR is one of the world’s poorest countries but is rich in diamonds, gold and uranium.