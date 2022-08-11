Bitfinex coming to Africa, holds Time Out event in Nigeria

Bitfinex, one of the top and oldest crypto trading platforms in the world is gearing up for a full launch in Africa, starting with a time out session in Nigeria ahead of several other events planned for the continent in the coming months.

Bitfinex is a trading platform for sophisticated and professional traders and it delivers high value for users. After millions of secured transactions carried out on Bitfinex, communities have emerged from various parts of the world. These communities have expanded to multiple professionals helping each other grow on their crypto journey.

Time out on Bitfinex was created by and for the African community and it was graced by the Chief Technology Officer for Bitfinex, Paolo Ardoino, as well as two crypto industry leaders, Chuta Chimezie, the founder of Blockchain Nigeria User Group, and Linda I.A Obi, founder of Techonomy.

Linda I.A Obi spoke on the inclusion and diversity of female representation in crypto-trading, crypto-trading techniques for beginners and advanced traders and she also shared the pros of trading with Bitfinex.

Chuta gave an insight on trading and blockchain in particular. He spoke about crypto in Africa and the need to position yourself rightly in the space by acquiring as many relevant skills as possible. Members of the community asked the speakers questions and were able to learn and gain a balanced view of the cryptocurrency industry as a whole and its future.

The two expressed excitement about the fact that Bitfinex is finally coming to Africa.