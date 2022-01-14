BitMEX Welcomes Raphael Polansky as Chief Operating Officer

MAHE, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto investment platform BitMEX is pleased to welcome Raphael Polansky as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Raphael is in charge of managing the company’s operations and infrastructure, driving business growth and market expansion, and transforming BitMEX into a full crypto investment ecosystem. Raphael reports directly to BitMEX’s CEO, Alexander Höptner.





Prior to joining BitMEX, Raphael was Managing Director at Blocknox for almost two years, where he set up and operated its crypto custody platform, and led the company’s business strategy, IT development, and operations. Having worked in leadership positions at Boerse Stuttgart and Deutsche Boerse, Raphael brings almost one and a half decades of high-level management and financial markets experience.

Raphael said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to drive the continued growth of BitMEX. We have a strong pipeline of projects planned for 2022 and beyond, and a solid team of talented and innovative people with a common goal of building a better global financial ecosystem. I’m excited to lead our crypto operations and expansion during such a transformational time for us and the industry as a whole.”

Alex said: “I’m thrilled to have Raphael join our leadership team as COO. His wealth of crypto, financial markets, and management experience is proving to be instrumental in delivering greater operational efficiency, coordination, and synergy during the next phases of our growth.”

BitMEX is actively hiring. Click here to explore open career opportunities at BitMEX.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Contacts

Media

Jessica Lindeman



[email protected]

+852 5717 5579