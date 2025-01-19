Biyalsis Gurutaaba Donates to Pediatric Unit of Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

A Social Club Group called Biyalsis Gurutaaba, based in Bolgatanga of the Upper East Region, has donated different consignments of medicines to the Pediatric unit of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital worth ten thousand cedis.

In addition, the Social Club Group also presented ten thousand Ghana cedis to a set fund established by the Management of the Pediatric unit to cater for needy children whose parents could not afford their health needs.

Presenting the medical items and the cash donation to the facility’s Management, the Club’s President, Mr John Asana, stated that the donation was in response to one of the group members who happened to be working in the facility.

The President indicated that the group was moved to donate because of the plight of some children in the facility and because many parents could not settle their medical bills and had to take their children back home from the facility.

He stressed that the group, which is made up of different professionals, including medical doctors, academicians, and lawyers, among others, last year undertook a medical outright programme in Namoo in the Bongo District in the Region and also donated a consignment of medicines worth thousands of Ghana cedis to a health facility in the area.

The group would continue its humanitarian services in the Region and beyond. He urged other groups to do the same, stressing that the government alone cannot address the developmental challenges.

Receiving the items and cash donation on behalf of the facility’s Management, the Regional Newborn Focal Person, Dr Cullian Bogee, thanked the group for the kind gestures and stressed that the donation and presentation came at the right time.

She reiterated instances where the facility had to run out of consumables to care for sick children and also indicated that some parents could not settle their children’s medical bills.

She noted that this prompted Management to set up a fund to help those parents and appealed to the general public to emulate Biyalsis Gurutaaba by contributing to the fund.

She further mentioned some of the facility’s needs, such as a lack of space for neonatal babies, and stated the facility admits neonatal babies beyond the RegionRegion.

Therefore, she appealed to government and development partners to support expanding the facility and to post more qualified nurses and medical doctors with specialities in the Region to help address the health challenges.