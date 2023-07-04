Bizline Partners NEIP to Launch 6-Month Acceleration Programme

Bizline Incubation Hub in collaboration with NEIP Hubs Grant Programme, has launched a 6-Month Acceleration Programme in the Savannah Region, to give entrepreneurs of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to pitch their businesses for both technical and financial support.

As part of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) Hubs Acceleration Grant Programme under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP), which is sponsored by the World Bank, Bizline Consult is pleased to introduce a 6-month Acceleration Programme to support and propel the growth of SMEs within the region.

The programme is designed to improve the growth of SME’s through a combination of mentorship, workshops, and networking events and also help entrepreneurs achieve significant milestones and accelerate businesses to success.

What will the acceleration programme offer?

Mentorship: You will be paired with experienced industry mentors who will provide guidance, expertise, and support throughout the programme. They will help you refine your business strategy, tackle challenges, and make informed decisions.

Tailored Workshops: The programme offers a series of workshops and training sessions led by industry experts. These workshops cover various aspects of business development, such as marketing, finance, operations, and scaling strategies. You will gain valuable insights and practical skills to drive your business forward.

Networking Opportunities: It will give you the opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential investors through networking events and also help you build strong relationships within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, opening doors to new opportunities – crucial for expanding your business.

Access to Funding: Financial support is the major challenge of SMEs, and as part of the acceleration programme, Bizline Incubation Hub will provide access to a network of investors who are actively looking for promising startups to invest in.

Co-Working Space: As a participant of the programme, you will have access to a modern co-working space, equipped with all the amenities necessary to support your business operations, collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs, and leverage the vibrant community spirit.

Who should apply?

We are seeking ambitious and innovative SMEs across various industries. Whether you are a technology startup, a sustainable business, or a social enterprise, we welcome applications from all sectors. To be eligible, your business should meet the following criteria:

• Must be in operation for at least 1 year.

• Must operate within the Savannah Region.

• Must demonstrate market traction or a minimum viable product (MVP).

• Must have strong potential for growth and scalability.

• Must have a dedicated and passionate team.

• Must be willing to actively participate and commit to the programme.

Note: Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

To apply for the 6-month acceleration programme, please visit our website at www.bizlineconsult.com, fill the application form, providing detailed information about your business, team, and growth potential.

Additionally, include a pitch deck outlining your business model, market opportunity, and any other relevant details.

After reviewing the applications, we will shortlist a select number of SMEs for the next phase, which may involve interviews and presentations.

Successful applicants will be notified and invited to join our acceleration program.

Application Deadline

The deadline for submitting your application is 31st July 2023. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Join us on this exciting journey to accelerate your SME’s growth and unlock its full potential. Take advantage of our resources, expertise, and network to propel your business to new heights.

About Bizline Incubation Hub

At Bizline, we are committed to supporting and nurturing the growth of innovative SMEs. Our incubation hub provides a dynamic environment where entrepreneurs can collaborate, learn and access the resources needed to scale their businesses successfully. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including mentorship, networking opportunities, access to funding, and tailored workshops to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in today’s competitive market.

For any inquiries or further information, kindly contact our team at enquiries.bizline@gmail.com